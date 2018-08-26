Rahul Gandhi forms key panels for 2019 polls

national

A key nine-member Core Group Committee has been formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi in the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Gearing up for next year's general elections, the Congress on Saturday set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

A key nine-member Core Group Committee has been formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi. It comprises of AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal.

Besides, a 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections. Gandhi also formed another 19-member group comprising top party leaders to look after the party's publicity during the elections.

Reason for Cong's 2014 poll loss — 'Arrogance'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party has learnt a lesson from the debacle in the 2014 general elections, admitting that "a certain degree of arrogance" had crept into the party after 10 years of power. Gandhi was answering a question after his address at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.

RaGa on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

London: Rahul Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "very painful tragedy" and said he was "100 per cent" for the punishment for those involved in the violence. Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots following the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

