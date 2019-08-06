Rahul Gandhi: Government's decision to arrest Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti short-sighted

national

In a tweet Rahul Gandhi also said that the imprisoned leaders must be released. The two leaders were arrested almost 24 hours after they were put under house arrest in Srinagar

Mehbooba Mufti in a photo dated in the year 2016. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Outgoing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the Modi government's 'arrest' of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti as "unconstitutional and undemocratic". He added that the Modi government's "short-sighted" action will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vacuum.

Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations.



This is unconstitutional & undemocratic.



It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI.



The imprisoned leaders must be released. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were arrested on Monday evening after President Ram Nath Kovind revoked the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest on Sunday night and she was arrested almost 24 hours later. The arrest came moments after Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to bifurcate the state into Union territories. Sources said Mehbooba was arrested on the orders of the Executive Magistrate in Srinagar and shifted to Hari Niwas guest house.

In his order, the First Class Executive Magistrate cited apprehensions of law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

"Your (Mufti) activities are likely to cause a breach of peacekeeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir," the order said.

Earlier the PDP leader also said that the decision to revoke Article 370 will have 'catastrophic consequences'. She tweeted saying scrapping Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional.

It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Already under house arrest & not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Today the people of Jammu & Kashmir who reposed their faith in institutions of India like parliament & Supreme Court feel defeated & betrayed. By dismembering the state & fraudulently taking away what is rightfully & legally ours, they have further complicated the Kashmir dispute — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Mufti said the security forces were increased in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days on the pretext of security threats to the Amarnath Yatra and tourists from Pakistan. "Such a big country got frightened ... and made Kashmir an open jail so that no one can raise voice against the illegal proposal," she said.

