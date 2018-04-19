Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, discusses united opposition front

The meeting between Gandhi and Pawar last night lasted around 1.5 hours at Pawar's residence

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met NCP President Sharad Pawar and talked about the political situation in the country and possibilities of uniting all opposition parties on one platform to defeat the BJP in 2019 polls.

According to sources, the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar last night lasted around 1.5 hours at Pawar's residence, during which the political situation in each state, including Karnataka, was discussed.

Sources said the two were seeking to bring all parties on one platform to unitedly take on the BJP in 2019 and in poll-bound Karnataka.

The two leaders had met earlier too to discuss the political situation.

