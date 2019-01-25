Rahul Gandhi: Not aware of speculation about Varun joining Congress

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party while interacting with intellectuals during The Odisha Dialogue. The Congress chief's remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. R

"I have not heard this speculation," Gandhi said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, a cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed General Secretary in charge of Eastern UP. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and plays a vital role in who forms the government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi also said things like, "The best thing that happened to me as a politician & human being was the abuse I got from BJP & RSS, it has been the biggest gift they could give me. I look at Mr Modi when he abuses me and I feel like giving him a hug. I realise he (Narendra Modi) disagrees with me & I disagree with him, and I will fight him and I will try and make sure that he is not the prime minister but I don't hate him. I give him the right to have his opinion."

