Rahul Gandhi, other politicians pay heartfelt tribute to 'magician' Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him

Maradona is widely popular among Indian football lovers. Many shared their grief on twitter and paid tribute to the legend.

On his official twitter account Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the late footballer by calling him a “magician.”

Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game”.



My condolences to his family, friends and fans.



Gracias Argentina. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Others like congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik, Nalasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, CPI (M) Puducherry, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mp Darshana Jardosh, the global VP of Xiaomi also condoled his demise.

As a football fan, this goal of #Maradona has remained itched in my memory. You will be missed Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/xdWOjeJTWA — Navajyoti Patnaik (@NavjyotiPatnaik) November 25, 2020

Sad to hear about Maradona passing away. One of the greatest footballers of all times, the true Prince of football. A great loss.



RIP #Maradona! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Hand of God is now in God's Hands! pic.twitter.com/8eVtMQNqnB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 25, 2020

Soccer feels orphaned today as one of its greatest legends Diego Maradona bids the world farewell.



Played four world cups, earned golden ball, that flamboyance, that game - was all legendary!



Om Shanti#Maradona — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 25, 2020

Football legend, Anti-imperialist,

Who chose the path of socialism,

Devotee of Comrades Che & Fidel Castro. Diego Maradona was no more today . The same Nov-25 where Fidel died.! Red salute comrade #Maradona #football pic.twitter.com/x1ES1OAM5R — CPI(M) Puducherry (@pycpim) November 25, 2020

Shocking to learn about the sudden demise of Argentinian great Diego #Maradona. Often touted as the greatest player to ever play football, he produced moments of genius on field which were almost impossible to replicate. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/S0WmeMHzXA — Kshitij Thakur (@kshitijhthakur) November 25, 2020

Today the world lost a legendary figure in football. Diego Maradona was one among the greats. His speed and skill on the football pitch stunned the world.



Our condolences to his family and beloved followers.

May his soul rest in peace.#Maradona pic.twitter.com/vL579QibCi — Delhi Youth Congress (@DelhiPYC) November 25, 2020

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cuptitle in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team.

