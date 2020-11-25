Search

Rahul Gandhi, other politicians pay heartfelt tribute to 'magician' Maradona

Updated: 25 November, 2020 23:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On his official twitter account Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the late footballer by calling him a "magician"

Rahul Gandhi, Diego Maradona
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him

Maradona is widely popular among Indian football lovers. Many shared their grief on twitter and paid tribute to the legend.

On his official twitter account Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the late footballer by calling him a “magician.”

Others like congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik, Nalasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur, CPI (M) Puducherry, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mp Darshana Jardosh, the global VP of Xiaomi also condoled his demise.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cuptitle in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: 25 November, 2020 22:50 IST

