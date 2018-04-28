Rahul Gandhi's plane scare: Police await technical experts' report
Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI
Police probing the technical snag in the plane carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi are waiting for technical experts to examine the flaws and submit a report, even as a senior airport official maintained that there was nothing "unusual" in the aircraft's landing at Hubballi.
On a complaint filed by a close aide of Gandhi with Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 287 and 336, the police said.
After aircraft snag, Modi calls up Rahul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Rahul Gandhi before leaving for China to enquire about his safety after an aircraft carrying the Cong president developed a snag before landing at Hubballi airport, party sources said.
