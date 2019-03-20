Rahul Gandhi: PM did not utter a word on territorial integrity when he hosted Xi

national

Rahul Gandhi

With fervent nationalism becoming the flavour of the election season, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's patriotic credentials and accused him of not raising the issue of India's "territorial integrity" during his meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Congress leader claimed the PM "did not utter a word" on the boundary question when he hosted President Xi in his home state Gujarat a few years ago. "During Xi Jinping's meeting with Modi in India, the PM was seen sitting with him over a cup of tea without uttering a single word on the boundary dispute. Even during his (Modi) visit to China he never took up the Doklam issue," Gandhi told an election rally in the Arunachal Pradesh capital.

India and China are locked in a protracted dispute over Arunachal Pradesh, often resulting in incursions by their respective armies into each other's territory. In June 2017, a military standoff occurred between China and India as Chinese soldiers attempted to extend a road on the Doklam plateau and Indian troops moved in to prevent them.

Congress mulling alliance with AAP

Days after having unanimously decided to go it alone in Delhi, the Congress is again mulling options to align with the AAP in the national capital, with NCP leader Sharad Pawar actively involved in getting the two parties together. In this context, AAP leader Sanjay Singh met Pawar on Tuesday at the latter's residence and held discussions over seat-sharing with the Congress.

Pro-Modi slogans at Priyanka's rally

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised Pro-Modi slogans outside a temple in Mirzapur on Tuesday, as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached it. As Gandhi got out of her car outside the Vindhyavasini Devi Temple, hundreds of BJP workers started shouting slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaiwala to Chowkidar

Mayawati, BSP chief

'Ignoring the philosophy of simple living and high thinking, a man (Modi) who lives a regal life had advertised himself as chaiwala in the last Lok Sabha elections. The same person has pronounced himself a chowkidar with great pomp and show in these elections only to seek votes. My country is actually changing?'

