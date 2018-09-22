Rahul Gandhi Rafale deal: Modi, Ambani jointly carried out surgical strike on defence forces

national

PM Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with then French President Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in no mood to let go of Rafale deal as he once again targetted Narendra Modi's govt over the alleged scam. H said that Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a "surgical strike" on the defence forces.

His renewed attack on Modi came a day after a French media report quoted former French president Francois Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Ambani's Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

"The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out ... SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.

The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul. #Rafale — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2018

Rahul Gandhi and opposition are leaving no stone unturned in exposing the Modi led govt over alleged Rafale scam. Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with then French President Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris.

