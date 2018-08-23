Rahul Gandhi: Some from my party didn't like me hugging Narendra Modi

national

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a Parliament debate last month, Rahul Gandhi said that When he hugged PM Narendra Modi in Parliament, some within his party did not like it

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday said some of his own part members did not like it when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it.'

"You have to accept the problem to fix it," he said. Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years. Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a Parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, "When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, some within my party did not like it."

Gandhi also talked about his father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assailants. "When I saw the man who killed my father lying dead in a field in Sri Lanka, I did not like it, I saw his crying children in him," he said. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever