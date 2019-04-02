Rahul Gandhi: South India feels neglected by PM Narendra Modi

national

When a journalist queried about lack of alliances in some states, Gandhi said the Congress had teamed up with allies in Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he had decided to contest also from Kerala because south India feels "hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked why he was also being fielded by his party from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi told the media here: "South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi... They feel they have not been included in decision making."

He said his candidature would send out a message that "we are with you, I am with you... This is the message."

When a journalist queried about lack of alliances in some states, Gandhi said the Congress had teamed up with allies in Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

"We have alliances across the country. I don't know which newspapers you are reading."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates