Rahul Gandhi urges Narendra Modi to release sufficient fund for Kerala flood relief

national

Gandhi said the torrential rains, floods and wide-scale landslides had left behind an "unprecedented trail of destruction across Kerala"

Rahul Gandhi

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the Kerala flooding and landslides, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking sufficient funds for the state to restore normalcy.

Gandhi said the torrential rains, floods and wide scale landslides had left behind an "unprecedented trail of destruction across Kerala".

Describing the floods as the most severe disaster to strike the state in the last five decades, Gandhi said: "At this juncture, it is critical to acknowledge the looming humanitarian crisis facing Kerala.

"I am hopeful that the government would cooperate with the state government in the massive relief and rehabilitation efforts underway.

"I request you to release sufficient funds immediately to the state government, to enable the state to respond effectively, and work towards restoring critical infrastructure."

He said the widespread destruction of critical public infrastructure like power supply lines and roads would only prolong the recovery process.

The Congress leader said rains and flooding claimed over 150 lives in July, and 25 people were killed in a single flash flood alone last month.

Hilly and coastal districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Kotayyam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode have borne extensive damage.

"The incessant rains have forced the state to open the shutters of 24 dams and the resultant deluge is likely to cause massive destruction in downstream areas," Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, he urged his party workers to provide all the help needed.

"Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their homes.

"I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he tweeted.

At least 27 people have died in the state since Wednesday due to incessant rain and landslides.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates