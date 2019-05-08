Rahul Gandhi's apology to Supreme Court shows Congress' political bankruptcy: BJP

national

The minister also listed out over 50 "abuses" which he alleged were hurled by the Congress and other opposition parties at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the more they do so, the more seats BJP will win

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Congress after its president Rahul Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology for attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remarks to the Supreme Court, the BJP on Wednesday said it showed the opposition party's "political bankruptcy".

"Rahul Gandhi had to apologise to the Supreme Court for attributing lies to the Supreme Court. Congress is a habitual liar. This is political bankruptcy. This is desperation," BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference.

The minister also listed out over 50 "abuses" which he alleged were hurled by the Congress and other opposition parties at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the more they do so, the more seats BJP will win.

"Congress has hurled 52 abusive words at us. It is doing so as it has run out of issues. Congress stands for loot and lies. We are raising relevant issues but the Congress is exhibiting its political bankruptcy. The more they hurl abuses at us, more seats we will win," Javadekar said.

He said the Congress was "desperate" as it stands no chance to win people's confidence.

"I am unable to understand the worst kind of behaviour by various political parties including the Congress. They are day in and day out cursing the PM, hurling abuses at him.

"They are doing this out of sheer desperation and hatred for their leader because they understand that in front of Modi, they stand no chance to win public confidence. They are hurling casteist abuses. This is Congress culture. It is happening because we are discussing scams," the minister alleged.

Javadekar, who is BJP's poll-incharge in Rajasthan, accused the Congress of institutionalising corruption and said there were a number of charges against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"When we started asking questions on Bofors, they said why are you talking about Rajiv Gandhi? He was our PM. During his time he justified the genocide of Sikhs, he made the worse kind of communal compromise, politics under Shah Bano's decision, Quattrocchi was allowed to flee and money went from his account to three undisclosed accounts.

"Wikileaks has also mentioned Rajiv Gandhi as the main negotiator in a fighter aircraft deal. This is what is happening on ground," he claimed.

The minister said his party has leadership and development as main planks in the ongoing elections while "all Congress has is abuses".

"Gaaliyo ki loot machi hui hai. Kaun kitni badi gaali dega iski hor lagi hai (There is a competition among the opposition on who can mouth the worst kind of abuse)," he said.

