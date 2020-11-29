Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Filming; Admitted To Mumbai Hospital

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, according to a report in PTI.

The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago, said the report. "He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," a family source told PTI.

"He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime," the source added.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1990 and was then seen in films like Gazab Tamasha, Gumraah, Junoon, Naseeb, and Achanak. He also won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

In an interview recently, talking about Bollywood, this is what the actor had to say, "I walked away and that was my choice. It had nothing to do with the industry. Whether it is a privilege or a curse, I came into the industry not to become a star but I was fortunate that an article on my mom had left Mahesh Bhatt Sahab impressed and he wanted to meet her and then he asked my mother if I wanted to act after he saw my pictures. I was intrigued by Bhatt Sahab. I never thought about being a film actor."

