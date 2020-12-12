Rahul Roy's sister and brother-in-law lash out at director Nitin Gupta; accuse him of seeking publicity

Filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta, who directed Rahul Roy in his yet-to-release film LAC: Live The Battle, recently announced that Roy is expected to return to the sets for Gupta's next film, Stroke. However, the announcement has not gone well with Rahul's sister Priyanka Roy and her husband Romeer Sen. The couple has accused the filmmaker of seeking publicity from the entire incident, saying, "Nitin is dancing on our tragedy."

In an interview with ETimes, Rahul's sister Priyanka said, "It was only through a brigadier that my brother Rohit (Rahul's twin in the US) arranged six commandos to go and see Rahul in Kargil, and it was only post that, Rahul was airlifted to Srinagar and flown back to Mumbai. When I saw him at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair, the girl who was accompanying him went away even before I had blinked. I came to know about Rahul's speech problem only when I spoke to him on the phone on November 23. He was only mumbling a few words and mostly saying 'Bad, it's bad' before I called up Rohit to tell him about it. The commandos reached Kargil on 26th and Rahul was brought to Mumbai on 27th. We reached the brigadier, courtesy one of our uncles in the army. Nitin called me on 26th and prior to that, he was not responding to my calls. This is a very sad, heartbreaking announcement in our trying times that Rahul will act in Nitin's next titled 'Stroke'."

On December 9, Nitin was quoted by IANS, "We are planning to begin shooting for a film called 'Stroke' in February, where Rahul sir plays a stroke victim who has witnessed a murder but is unable to identify the culprit owing to his present condition. The film is about mixing reality with fiction."

Lashing out at Gupta, Rahul Roy's brother-in-law Romeer said, "Has Nitin even informed Rahul? No! Rahul is doing a film without him knowing about it! How terrible is that! How on earth is Nitin so confident that Rahul will do the role that he wants? Does Nitin have a script? No! At least we haven't seen one such. If Rahul agrees at a later date, that's a different matter. But an announcement without his consent when he's still in the hospital? Nitin is dancing on our tragedy."

Priyanka told the portal that Rahul Roy has expressed to her that he does not want to work with Nitin anymore.

