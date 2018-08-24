Rahul tried to justify terrorism, lied to belittle India, says BJP

national

Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of belittling and insulting India in his address at an event in Germany, alleging that the Congress president tried to justify terrorism and "lied through his teeth" to attack the Narendra Modi government.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought the Congress chief's apology on his comments on a range of issues, claiming that he presented India in a bad light by allegedly blaming the country's culture for violence against women.

Addressing a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday, Gandhi had cited the example of the Islamic State (IS) to say the exclusion of a large number of people from the development process could lead to creation of terrorist groups. He had then accused the government of excluding the minorities from the development narrative, adding, "This could be a dangerous thing".

