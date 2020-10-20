Rahul Vaidya on Bigg Boss 14: I don't believe in raising my voice to make a point

It took 10 offers over the years from the makers of Bigg Boss to get former Indian Idol participant and singer Rahul Vaidya's nod. "It seemed like the right time considering all ground events were cancelled and I was not preoccupied with concerts or live performances," he says.

The popular reality show thrives on the contestants' mind games and power dynamics. Knowing that the format of the series tests a participant's physical prowess as well as his resilience, Vaidya hopes to rely on his wit and presence of mind. "I usually avoid the person who bothers me, but since I am locked up for three months with the housemates, I cannot avoid them. I don't believe in raising my voice to make a point. I will stand up for what is right. The idea is to be yourself as the camera captures your varied reactions."

Bigg Boss is loved by the audience as much for the voyeuristic pleasure it offers as for its superstar host Salman Khan. Vaidya asserts unlike other contestants, he is not afraid of the actor's grilling session that happens on weekends. "Salman Khan takes this show seriously. If I do something that invokes criticism, I will accept it graciously; after all, he is elder to me."

The past seasons have shown that finding love in the house isn't uncommon. The singer, who has had a soft spot for housemate Pavitra Punia since the beginning of this instalment, doesn't discount the possibility. "I have been single for the last five years. I am open to finding love on the show."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news