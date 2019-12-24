Raid 2: Ajay Devgn asks makers to develop a sequel of his 2018 hit mystery thriller

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ajay Devgn charmed the audience with his performance as a no-nonsense officer in the 2018 mystery thriller Raid. Also starring Ileana D'Cruz, the mystery thriller had received a fantastic response from the critics and audience earning over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Now, the actor seems keen to make a sequel of Raid. He has reportedly asked the makers to prepare the narration of the sequel. The makers have even narrated the concept of the film to him. Although it's still not known whether Ileana will reprise her role or not.

Speaking about the development, a source close to Bollywood Hungama said, "Recently the makers of Raid 2 met Ajay Devgn and narrated the concept of the film along with its premise to him. Devgn liked what he heard and has since requested that they flesh out the entire script and screenplay of the venture."

The source further said, "Right now the makers of Raid 2 are doing the needful and developing the project. Once ready they will approach Devgn again with the final product. Once Ajay sir agrees and signs on the dotted line the rest of the cast and credits of the venture will be announced."

Raid, which was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta of No One Killed Jessica fame was based on true events that occurred in Uttar Pradesh and was inspired by real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the '80s and '90s. In the film, Ajay Devgn played the role of Amay Patnaik, a fearless IT officer who conducts a long-running raid at the home of Saurabh Shukla, who played the role of Rameshwar "Rajaji" Singh, the primary antagonist in the film. Shukla was the most powerful man in the city, while Patnaik attempted to curb his menace.

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his next film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay will be playing the lead role of Tanhaji Malusure, the 17th century Maratha warrior. The film is centered on the famous battle of Kondhana fort. Kajol is essaying the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

