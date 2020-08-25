Raigad building collapse: 2 dead, 18 feared trapped; 25 rescued

Two persons died and 18 are still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday. At least 25 persons have been rescued so far.

The Tarique Garden building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm on Monday, the official said. There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

“Two deaths have been reported so far and 18 are still feared trapped,” said Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari.

Earlier Choudhary had said, “The locals have managed to pull out 8 people from the debris, and injured were taken to nearby hospital, where one man was declared brought dead. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased was not a resident of the building. He was a passerby and he went into a state of shock witnessing the building collapse.”

Maharashtra: Search & rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) underway at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district y'day. (Image source: NDRF)



As per Raigad District Collector, 2 deaths reported so far, 18 still feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/lYEc0DnhDW — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were moved to the spot for rescue operations. Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed at the scene of the collapse, an NDRF official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work, another official said.

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives, the official said. "We also came to know that many families are not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," she said.

Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said PWD department officials and local people were helping in the rescue operation.

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

Saddened by building collapse incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon.”

Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2020

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyones safety," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

In Mumbai, Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar, urged the Maharashtra government to carry out an audit of all old or dilapidated structures to avoid such tragedies.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the tragedy and prayed for the safety of the people.

Meanwhile, rescue operations remain in full swing with JCBs and cranes working under floodlights even as intermittent rains hampered the work.

(With inputs from agencies and Vinod Kumar Menon)

