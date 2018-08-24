Railway Minister Piyush Goyal breaks ice on Lower Parel Bridge

national

These include breaking ice on the Lower Parel bridge, laying down a policy of road-bridges on railway lines, mega blocks, a new rail terminus at Vasai, and handover of land for various rail projects

Piyush Goyal

A review meeting of Central, Western and Konkan Railway by union railway minister Piyush Goyal with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and local officials, including chiefs of BMC, CIDCO and various planning bodies, led to several crucial decisions on Thursday.

"The railways will build bridges on their portion and the local civic corporation will do it for the approaches. The big crisis and blame-game at Lower Parel's Delisle Road bridge was solved today," said city BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Echoing public sentiment on blocks, Goyal said they should be planned. "Priority of blocks should be for short-term projects," he told railway officials. He was keen to have a rail terminus at Vasai.

