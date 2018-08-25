Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express

national

It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 minutes. Speaking after flagging off the train through video conferencing, Goyal said the train would connect two important tourist destinations: Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital)

Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off a new train to connect Nainital and Dehradun, the two principal cities in Uttarakhand. The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar.

It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 minutes. Speaking after flagging off the train through video conferencing, Goyal said the train would connect two important tourist destinations: Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital). "The train will also bring development to the region as it will connect important business cities like Rudrapur and Moradabad," he said.

The train will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever