Railway yard master makes terminal home for 1 month

A Mulund railway yard master, who retired from his 35-year-old job recently, was so busy in the last working month of his career, that he ended up staying at the rail terminus for a month, to handle despatching essential commodity trains, giving priority to supplies for citizens over his family.

Vilas V Pagare, 60, who retired on April 30, joined the railways around 1984 and had been posted at Central Railway in various designations. His earlier posting was at Vasind station. He retired as Chief Yard Master at Mulund Container Terminal. "The lockdown has been the most challenging time of my career. It was supposed to be my retirement month, but as the lockdown came into effect, more and more trains with essentials needed to be despatched. I decided to stay at the Mulund Container Terminal from March 23 the day the lockdown of the railways was announced, to April 22 to handle the growing number of freight trains and loading and unloading at the terminal," a proud Pagare told mid-day.

His family comprises two grown up sons and his wife. "The railways have given me everything and this was the least I could give back not just to the railways, but to society," he said, of prioritising work over family. During this time, he handled 40 trains, their deformation, loading and unloading and re-formation.

