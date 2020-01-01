Search

Railways announces passenger fare hike effective from today

Published: Jan 01, 2020, 09:26 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Fare has been hiked by 4 paise per kilometre in AC classes, while suburban fare and season tickets will remain the same.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has revised the basic passenger fare which will be effective from January 1, 2020. The ministry said the increased fare will help in modernisation of the Indian Railways.

The fare of ordinary non-AC classes increased by 1 paisa per kilometre and by 2 paise in Mail/Express non-AC classes.

"In order to expand passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations and trains, it has become imperative to increase the fare marginally without overburdening any class of passengers. Fast modernisation of Indian Railway will be achieved through this fare revision," an official release said.

The railways said that no excess fare will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before January 1, 2020.

