Railways begin Wadala GRP station repairs but staff not sure of stability

After mid-day's report on the condition of the police station, railways have begun to repair it; staff not sure of its stability despite this

The toilet of the Wadala GRP station being repaired. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Soon after mid-day reported on the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) station that is so weak, that its walls shudder with every passing train and the sound they make, railway officials have begun to repair it. However, GRP staff are still not sure about the structure's stability despite the repairs.

Talking to mid-day, Senior Inspector, Wadala GRP, Rajendra Pal said, "Railway officials have started repair work. They have begun repairs of the toilet whose condition was very bad. There is a space behind the police station where we have asked them to build a small room, for female police officers."

A constable said, "We are really thankful to mid-day, because of your report the railways have started repairs. They have repaired almost all cracks, but we are still scared as the structure still shudders every three to four minutes when trains pass. It is irritating to work in such a structure. It is better to do some outdoor work."

According to the female officers, earlier there was only one water tank above the police station's toilet, now another has been installed. "Earlier, because of the water crisis, we were unable to use the toilet. This is a relief for us. But we have lost hope that we will work from a new building as no one knows when it will be built," said a woman police officer.

The police station is located between platform two and three at the Wadala railway station, and the policemen have been working in a nightmare for several years now. The police station is infamously known to be worse than punishment posting among GRP personnel, due to its condition. Railway officials said they will start building a new office for the police soon, but did not say when.

