Raise a toast to a handy drink

We tried a drink that promises to cure hangovers and found out that â wonder of wonders â it does work. And tastes delicious

Honestly, the amount of alcohol I consume before trying out Dot Shot — a drink launched with the promise of curing hangovers after a heavy night of boozing — isn’t the sort that would make someone like Keshto Mukherjee, the stereotypical drunk from Hindi films of yore, throw his hands up in defeat. It isn’t one of those down-pegs-till-the-morning-walkers-are-out kinds of night. The next day is a Monday, after all. The prospect of a full working week keeps my intake in check. But having said that, the beers and pegs of rum that enter my system are still enough to make my liver groan in protest. So, as instructed, I down a 70 ml bottle of the concoction as the final drink of the night, before hitting the sack, hoping to wake up fresh as a daisy.

Now, here’s what would have typically happened on the morning after a night like this one. I’d first check the time to see how late I could postpone the prospect of getting up and facing a new day. Then, when there would really be no time left, I’d drag myself out from under the covers like a lumberjack dragging a felled tree. And it’s only after a shower would I feel any semblance of being human again.

So, imagine my surprise when I open my eyes to find that no, there isn’t any crippling headache. There isn’t any nasty nausea either. My throat is slightly parched, but a glass of water solves that in a jiffy. And the best part is that my mind doesn’t feel as dull as a leadstone, meaning my week doesn’t start off on a note where, say, the idea of thinking up simple metaphors doesn’t seem as complicated as asking a middle-school kid to solve a Calculus problem.

The reasons are the curcumin and electrolytes that the drink is packed with. They act as a shield that protects the body from the acetaldehyde that forms after heavy drinking. Dot Shot tastes good too, like lemonade, which is a bonus. So, while it gets a thumbs up, the bigger question is, would it have worked if I had spent the night as if there’s no tomorrow, drinking myself silly? That can’t be vouched for, but going by past experience, there is no miracle drug for a situation like that, because the only thing that works is a full day of uninterrupted sleep.

Log on to amazon.com

Cost Rs360 (for a pack of four)

