Nakuul Mehta's tweet on PM Narendra Modi's Tuesday speech raises eyebrows

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta took a subtle dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday night speech when he tweeted, "I hate my TV. Missed the part where he spoke about migrant workers." A section of netizens took him to the task but what caught attention was co-star Kunal Jai Singh's sharp reply. The actor wrote, "PMO has an office called finance ministry. Patience is a virtue. Wait for that ministry to do their job. Hating your TV was a show of yours. So love your TV." Some drama off-screen too.

I hate my TV. Missed the part where he spoke about migrant workers. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 12, 2020

"Scientists say that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around COVID-19. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So, lockdown four will be in a new form with new rules," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

"Based on the suggestions by States, information related to lockdown four will be given to you before May 18. We will fight COVID19. We will move forward," said Narendra Modi.

Speaking about Nakuul Mehta, the actor was last seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend opposite Anya Singh, the Qaidi Band fame. The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's novel of the same name. The 10-episode series is a millennial rom-com starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh and will also see veterans Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Rituraj Singh, who played Nakuul's parents while Niki Aneja and Vivek Mushran were playing Anya's parents.

The story is about two best friends, reconnecting after a long time and dealing with their complicated feelings for each other. Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari and directed by Arif Khan the series premiered on January 20, exclusively on ZEE5.

