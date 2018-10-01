Search

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away of a cardiac arrest

Oct 01, 2018, 09:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife and Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor's mother Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Monday

Krishna Raj Kapoor. File pic

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87. "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told PTI.

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima. Krishna was also the sister of popular Hindi films actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath. "The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium", said Randhir Kapoor.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter account to pay tribute to the Kapoor Matriarch, "Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti. [sic]"

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of her grandmother.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onSep 30, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Soha Ali Khan also took to their Twitter accounts to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family.

 

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Raj Kapoor's 'Awaara hoon' sung by this Chinese fan will steal your heart

