Raj Singh Arora learns survival hacks from Sanjay Dutt

Raj Singh Arora

Actor Raj Singh Arora has thanked his "Torbaaz" co-star Sanjay Dutt for helping him survive the tough schedule in Kyrgyzstan. "The weather does get rough with extreme temperature variations and strong winds leading to body ache. During one of those extreme days, it was Sanjay sir who taught me tips and tricks on how to beat it since he had shot in such weather for 'LOC Kargil'," Raaj said in a statement to IANS.

"It was a great learning experience to be a part of such a fabulous crew. Despite harsh sun and strong winds, the morale of the crew was high and the shoots panned out really well," he added.

"Torbaaz", set in Afghanistan, is a story about child suicide bombers who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in the afterlife. Raaj essays a cricket coach. The action-thriller is being directed by Girish Malik, and also features Nargis Fakhri.

