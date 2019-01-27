Raj Thackeray's son Amit gets married to Mitali Borude in private ceremony

famous-personalities

Raj Thackeray's son Amit and his fiance Mitali Borude got hitched in what was an intimate affair amidst friends and families in Mumbai today

An all excited Amit Thackeray smiles for the camera as he sets to get hitched to his long-time girlfriend Mitali Borude in Mumbai. Pic/Ashish Raje

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray tied the knot with his fiance Mitali Borude, a fashion designer at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai today. Earlier, the couple got engaged on 11 December 2017. The wedding ceremony which is a low key affair saw the presence of family and close friends.



Amit and Mitali have been dating for a few years and are friends turned sweethearts. Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude went public with their relationship through the exchange of rings in a private engagement ceremony that was held at Raj Thackeray's residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar in 2017. The engagement ceremony was attended by family members of Amit and Mitali, their friends and close aides.





Raj Thackeray dons a traditional attire as he makes his way for his son Amit Thackeray's wedding. Pic/Ashish Raje



Ironically, the couple chose 11 December 2017 as their engagement date as it was the wedding anniversary of Raj and Sharmila Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray is a commerce graduate who has tied the knot with Mitali Borude a Mumbai based fashion designer who set up the label 'The Rack' with Amit’s sister Urvashi Thackeray. Besides being a fashion designer, Mitali is also the daughter of famous pediatrician Dr. Sanjay Borude.





It is said that Mitali and Urvashi have been close friends for a while and Amit met her through his sister. Amit is a cartoonist and loves playing football. On his Instagram bio, Amit describes himself as Imaginative, Unorthodox and Quick-witted.



View this post on Instagram Watch this space for more... . .#Officialpost. A post shared by Amit Thackeray (@amit.thackeray) onDec 10, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Just a night before their engagement, Amit Thackeray had shared a candid picture of the two of them where the couple was seen holding each other's hand and walking together. Amit Thackeray captioned the picture: Watch this space for more.

View this post on Instagram New boss in the house âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ . .#Officialpost A post shared by Amit Thackeray (@amit.thackeray) onDec 10, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

The very next day, Amit took to Instagram to announce his engagement and let the world know about the 'new boss' of his life - Mitali Borude!

The internet was taken by storm when the wedding date of Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was announced. Netizens were eager to know everything about the daughter-in-law of Raj and Sharmila Thackeray.



Raj Thackeray soft-launched his son Amit into politics during the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and held road shows in Mumbai. In 2017, during the civic polls, Amit started a Facebook page to interact with the youth.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates