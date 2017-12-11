Raj Thackeray's son Amit set to get engaged to Mitali Borude at their Shivaji Park home today

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit is set to get engaged to his long time beau Mitali Borude in a ceremony today. The couple are set to tie the knot in early 2018

Amit Thackeray at an event. Pic/Ajinkya Sawant

The engagement is set to take place at Krishna Kunj at Shivaji park. Amit, a commerce graduate is set to tie the know with Mitali Borude a Mumbai based fashion designer who set up the label The Rack with Amit’s sister Urvashi. The two ladies have been close friends for a while and Amit met Miali through his sister. Amit and Mithali started dating about five years ago.

Raj Thackeray soft launched his son Amit into politics during the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and held road shows in Mumbai. In 2017, during the civic polls, Amit started a Facebook page to interact and woo the youth. It is believe that Raj Thackeray will launch Amit into politics soon in an effort to revive the MNS’ popularity.

