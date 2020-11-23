Raja couple - Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Kapoor - reunite after 25 years

He was only one-film-old when he romanced Madhuri Dixit-Nene in Raja (1995), which went on to become a runaway hit. Almost 25 years and a long run in television and films later, Sanjay Kapoor has reunited with Dixit for the Netflix series, tentatively titled Actress. While the Karan Johar-backed show revolves primarily around a superstar who vanishes without a trace, it is heard that Kapoor plays a prominent role in the suspense drama.

"I have been shooting in Nashik since October 25 and will wrap up my portion by the first week of December. The show has an interesting premise. The year 2020 has been upsetting, but I have always been a positive person and I am happy to be back on the set," says Kapoor, refusing to divulge further details about his role.



Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Kapoor

After the shoot came to an abrupt halt in March due to the pandemic, showrunner-director Sri Rao resumed work on the project in October. To minimise the risk of contracting the virus, the unit has adopted a bio-bubble mode as it shoots at a bungalow in Nashik. "Shooting for this show has been a strange experience because everybody is in masks and PPE suits. After a while, you get used to it. We have a great production team that monitors our temperature and oxygen level daily. We were tested for COVID before we began shooting."

Meanwhile, his production It's My Life, which had been stuck in the cans for a decade, is finally set to have a direct-to-television premiere on Zee Cinema. "It was my first film as a producer, so it's close to my heart," adds Kapoor.

