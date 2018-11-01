Rajan Shahi was the first one to know about Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar's wedding

television

Chirag Thakkar and Parul Chauhan

Parul Chauhan, who plays Swarna in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to tie the knot with actor Chirag Thakkar on December 12. As she needs time off for the preparations, the makers are being accommodated to adjust her shoot schedule.

She considers the show's producer Rajan Shahi as a father figure ever since they worked together in Bidaai. He was also the first to know about her nuptials.

The couple met three years ago and are now all set to take the plunge. Talking about her equation with Chirag, she says that he isn't her boyfriend. "Chirag is not my boyfriend, he is my friend. We have not dated in the conventional term. If having coffee together and sharing everything with your best friend amounts to dating, then yes, we dated for three years. I met Chirag in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly. I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy. Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali, I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married!"

Parul started her career with the role of Ragini in the serial Bidaai. She has also participated in the Sony TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Deepak. The television actress, who is already popular because of her titular role in the first ever television serial, was nominated in the Indian Television Academy awards in 2009. She replaced Shalini Chandran as the lead in the television series Rishton Se Badi Pratha.

