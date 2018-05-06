Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje calls for strengthening radar system

The Chief Minister's directions came on Saturday when she presided over a review meeting to monitor the rehabilitation works in Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur where over 30 people were killed and 100 others injured in a powerful storm on May 2

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has called for strengthening the state's radar system so that timely alerts can be issued for natural calamities. The Chief Minister's directions came on Saturday when she presided over a review meeting to monitor the rehabilitation works in Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur where over 30 people were killed and 100 others injured in a powerful storm on May 2.

Raje also directed Rajasthan Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta to request the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to strengthen their radar system.

"The radar techniques in Rajasthan need to be strengthened too to ensure officials get timely information on natural calamities," she said.

She asked officials to maintain regular correspondence with the Met department to make sure that the information about disasters is received at the right time.

The Chief Minister also called for adequate arrangements to be made in the affected areas for restoration of water and power supply at the earliest.

