Rajasthan: Five killed, 11 injured in road accident in Bikaner

The accident took place late last night on NH-11 in Dungargarh police station limits when the passengers of the mini-bus were on their way back home in Binadesar village after attending a marriage ceremony from Moondsar, they said

Representational Image

A mini-bus allegedly rammed into an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, killing five people and 11 injured, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late last night on NH-11 in Dungargarh police station limits when the passengers of the mini-bus were on their way back home in Binadesar village after attending a marriage ceremony from Moondsar, they said.

In the tragic accident, Mahaveer Prasad (55), Lekh Ram (45), Govardhan Ram (45), Sukhram Jat (60) and Tola Ram (45) died while 11 others were injured, who is undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital in Bikaner, police said.

They said that efforts were on to trace the other vehicle involved in the accident.

According to police, a case was registered in connection with the incident and bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Also Read: Bihar: Four Killed In Road Accident On National Highway 57

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates