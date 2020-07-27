Rajasthan political crisis: Delaying trust vote is obstructing democracy, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday accused the Rajasthan Governor of resorting to the "worst kind of obstruction of democracy" by raising "superficial and motivated" queries on Ashok Gehlot government's demand for convening a session of the state assembly. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party wants a floor test in the state assembly and is "begging" for it, but the governor is not convening the House and "delaying" the trust vote allegedly at the behest of the central government.

He also cited SC judgments and several precedents including those of Rajasthan assembly with regard to the convening of the assembly session to assert that the Governor cannot act of his own and can only do so with the advice of the Cabinet. "Such superficial, clearly motivated, digressive and extraneous queries establish that they are coming from the highest authorities of the central government and being parroted without change as His Master's Voice from Raj Bhawan, Jaipur. We all know who that Master is. But, it decimates the lustre and dignity of the governor's constitutional position," Singhvi said.

Raj Guv receives revised proposal

The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday. The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever