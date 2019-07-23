Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 declared: Check result at ptet2019.org

results

Students can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan's PTET Counselling Result at ptet2019.org

Representational Picture

On July 23, 2019, Rajasthan's Government Dungar College has declared the Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019. The PTET Counselling and Seat Allotment Results 2019 were declared today at around 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 examination and are waiting for their results, can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan's PTET Counselling Result at ptet2019.org

The results of Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 will help candidates to book their seats for B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. courses. Based on the merit in the counselling results, candidates who are seeking admission will have to complete the admission formalities in order to freeze their admission status.

Students who are looking to check the PTET 2019 College Allotment list will require to login using their roll no, counselling serial no and date of birth.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Results 2019 online:

Students and candidates who are not sure about the online checking process can follow the simple steps listed below in order to check their Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019. The below steps will help candidates get their seat allotment results for PTET 2019 exam without any problems or technical difficulties.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 at ptet2019.org

Search and click on the link for PTET Counselling Results 2019

Enter your basic details and submit the information after verifying it

Check the counselling results displayed on the screen

Also, check for the availability of provisional allotment letter

Download PDF copy or take a printout as it may come handy in future

Candidates who have cleared the PTET Counselling Result 2019 must note that the counselling results and the seats allotted to them will be allotted based on the choices and availability of the seats in the respective colleges.

