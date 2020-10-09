Rajesh Kumar catches with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai co-stars on sets of Anupamaa

Rosesh Sarabhai aka Rajesh Kumar caught up with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Arvind Vaidya, who played Monisha and Madhusudan Fufa respectively on the show, to relive memories of the sitcom, which aired in 2004.

Rupali Ganguly and Arvind Vaidya are shooting for Anupamaa at Film City, and Rajesh Kumar has been shooting at a neighbouring set for Excuse Me Madam. Making the reunion special was Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey. He connected the trio with Sumeet Raghavan, who also featured in the show, via video conferencing.

Rajesh Kumar resumed shooting for Excuse Me Madam at Film City, Goregaon in mid-September. In August, the shoot of the show was stalled after the actor tested positive. Later, the show's producer, Sanjay Kohli, was also affected by the virus. Kumar was back on the set after being in quarantine for three weeks. The actor had taken to his Instagram account to reveal he had tested positive. He had wrote, "I would like to inform my beloved fans and well-wishers that I have tested Asympomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your prayers and and good wishes. See you soon in "Excuse Me Madam" on Star Bharat. Love you all. [sic]"

