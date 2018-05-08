Rajinikanth is back in Chennai from the US

The Thalaiva attended grandson Ved's third birthday bash over the weekend

Rajinikanth has returned to Chennai from the US where he underwent a health check-up. The Thalaiva attended grandson Ved's third birthday bash over the weekend. Ved is the son of Rajini's daughter, Soundarya, who shared pictures on social media yesterday.

Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in Kaala, the trilingual movie also features Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, actor-director Samudrakani and Eswari Rao among others. The film is slated for release in June.

Nana Patekar agreed to act in the upcoming Tamil film, Kaala, only because of Rajinikanth. Patekar says while he was dubbing for the movie, Rajini praised his performance. "He said that no one was going to look at him. It was a sweet gesture. When he narrated the role to me, I told him that I wouldn't do the movie because I wasn't sure about playing an antagonist. But I did it only for him," says Patekar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates