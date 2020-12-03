Rajinikanth to announce political party on December 31, launch in January

Superstar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

Announcing this in a tweet the veteran actor added: "In the upcoming assembly polls, with people's massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen."

"Miracle, Wonder will happen," he added.

On November 30, Rajinikanth had told the District Secretaries of 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' that he would announce the decision on his active political plunge soon through the media.

It is also said Rajinikanth had told the District Secretaries that it is not possible for anyone to make money in politics with him.

Rajinikanth's doctors had voiced their reservations on his political entry since he had undergone a kidney transplant sometime back. They had also told him that there was no vaccine for COVID-19 and even if there was one, whether it would be effective at his age of 70.

The election for Tamil Nadu Assembly is slated in 2021.

The condition of his health getting bad was also mentioned as he had to address rallies and meet people once he plunged into active politics during the COVID-19 period.

Asserting that he was not getting into politics for the sake of power, actor turned politician Rajinikanth in March this year ruled himself out of the race for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's post and said there was an urgent need for a change in the system.

He said that his political party and the government, in case it came to power, would have different leaders.

He said that 60-65 per cent of his party's candidate for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be in the age group of 45-50. The remaining seats will go to good people in other parties, professionals, judges, and former IAS officers.

Recalling his speech on December 31, 2017, Rajini said that he was not into politics for power. At the age of 45 (in 1996) he was not interested in political power, and now at the age of 68 (in 2017) one cannot say he is power crazy, he recalled saying two years ago.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

The actor said at that time that his entry into politics was a "compulsion of time" since the country's politics had gone wrong.

After 2017, Rajinikanth has voiced his views on some issues. In the wake of anti-Sterlite Copper smelter plant protest in Tuticorin and killing of 13 persons in police firing, he said that Tamil Nadu would turn into a graveyard if protests were held for everything.

Later, he said that he was not a mouthpiece of the BJP and attempts were being made to paint him in saffron.

(With inputs from agency)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news