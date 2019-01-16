Rajkumar Hirani among 'most decent' people in Javed Akhtar's book

bollywood

A woman "assistant" to Rajkumar Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju

Javed Akhtar

Rajkumar Hirani is among the most decent people in the Hindi film industry, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has said in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

"I had come to the film industry in 1965. After so many years, if I am asked who are the most decent people you met in this industry over almost 5 decades, perhaps the first name that will come to my mind is Raju Hirani. G.B Shaw has said: 'It is too dangerous to be too good'," Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, a woman "assistant" to Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju. The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

Akhtar is not the first person who has come out in support of Hirani, who has helmed films like the Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots and Sanju. Sharman Joshi, Dia Mirza and Arshad Warsi have stood by him, and said it is wrong to jump to conclusions and to suddenly start looking at a person differently.

Also read: Arshad Warsi: Never seen one wrong thing about Rajkumar Hirani

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever