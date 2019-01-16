Rajkumar Hirani among 'most decent' people in Javed Akhtar's book

Jan 16, 2019, 18:08 IST | IANS

A woman "assistant" to Rajkumar Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani among 'most decent' people in Javed Akhtar's book
Javed Akhtar

Rajkumar Hirani is among the most decent people in the Hindi film industry, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has said in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

"I had come to the film industry in 1965. After so many years, if I am asked who are the most decent people you met in this industry over almost 5 decades, perhaps the first name that will come to my mind is Raju Hirani. G.B Shaw has said: 'It is too dangerous to be too good'," Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, a woman "assistant" to Hirani claimed the filmmaker sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018 during the making of Sanju. The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

Akhtar is not the first person who has come out in support of Hirani, who has helmed films like the Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots and Sanju. Sharman Joshi, Dia Mirza and Arshad Warsi have stood by him, and said it is wrong to jump to conclusions and to suddenly start looking at a person differently.

Also read: Arshad Warsi: Never seen one wrong thing about Rajkumar Hirani

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

MeToorajkumar hiranijaved akhtarbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

New York Film Academy's Director Dan Mackler Reveals His Favorite Bollywood Film

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK