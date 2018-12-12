Rajkumar Hirani turns producer for Netflix's upcoming comedy

television

Rajkumar Hirani to act as producer-mentor on brother-in-law Sanjiv Kishinchandani's short, a comedy that will be part of a Netflix anthology

Rajkumar Hirani

A biopic on his actor-friend Sanjay Dutt behind him, Rajkumar Hirani is now set to dabble in the web space. The filmmaker, we learn, will produce brother-in-law Sanjiv Kishinchandani's upcoming untitled short, which is apparently set to be screened on Netflix.

A source associated with the anthology tells mid-day, "The film is a comedy drama, a genre that people associate Hirani with. It is currently 75-minutes long, however, it will be edited. The film is loosely based on the trouble that people encounter owing to telemarketing callers, and features newcomers."

The offering, we're told, will be helmed by a branch of Rajkumar Hirani Films called Planet Earth Films. "The new banner will focus on churning out content for the web, and giving newcomers a platform. Hirani will act as a mentor and show-runner for those associated with the production house." mid-day reached out to Hirani, who remained unavailable for comment.

