Rajkummar Rao bags 2nd horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao who won a million hearts with his performance in Stree, has signed another untitled horror comedy

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who won a million hearts with his performance in 'Stree', has signed another untitled horror comedy. The upcoming film will be helmed by 'Fukrey' director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, backed by Dinesh Vijan, who produced 'Stree' and is currently working with Rajkummar on 'Made In China'.

" #Stree producer Dinesh Vijan joins hands with #Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... The duo will *jointly produce* a horror-comedy... Stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma," tweeted Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Giving out more details about the untitled film, Adarsh revealed that the Newton actor will be playing the role of a small-town goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters. "More on producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao project... Rajkummar Rao plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters... Filming starts early 2019... Jan 2020 release," he tweeted.

Stree received several awards at the recently-held Star Screen Awards 2018. While Rajkummar won Best Popular Actor (Male) award for the film and the movie won Best Film Award, the director of the film won Most Promising Debut Director award. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi who earned the Best Actor Supporting (Male) award. Meanwhile, Rajkummar has three movies in his kitty presently, including Made in China, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya.

