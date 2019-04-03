Rajkummar Rao: Biggest reward is to entertain audience

bollywood

It has been just three months but Rajkummar Rao, who won hearts for his performance in last year's films Stree and Omerta, has already been honoured at GQ Style and Culture Awards and Filmfare Middle East

Rajkummar Rao

National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao is sweeping awards again. He says awards make him feel special, but for him, the biggest reward is to entertain the audience. It has been just three months but the actor, who won hearts for his performance in last year's films Stree and Omerta, has already been honoured at GQ Style and Culture Awards and Filmfare Middle East.

"Last year was quite special in terms of the films that I did, which also gave me the opportunity to portray diverse roles on screen. Similarly, this year too, I'm fortunate to be a part of interesting projects varied in genre," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"Awards make you feel special, but for me the biggest reward is to entertain the audience. I'm grateful to the audience for always showering me with their love and support," he added.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor has many more exciting films -- Made in China, Mental Hai Kya, Turram Khan, Imli and Anurag Basu's next -- lined up this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates