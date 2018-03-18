Rajkummar Rao: For me, acting is not a competition

Rajkummar Rao feels his only competition is with the man in the mirror and to grow as an artiste with every film



Rajkummar Rao

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao doesn't see acting as a competition. He says it is a personal journey. Rajkummar's "personal journey" in showbiz started in 2010 when he featured in the film Rann. But it was after starring in the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, based on three friends, that he achieved fame.

"For me, acting is not a competition. It's a very personal journey. My only competition is with the man in the mirror and to grow as an artiste with every film," Rajkummar tweeted on Sunday along with his image in which he is all suited up and looking at himself in a mirror.

He even gave image courtesy to his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa, with whom he acted in CityLights -- a film by Hansal Mehta.

Rajkummar is currently being showered with appreciation for his work in Omerta by Mehta. The film's trailer was unveiled earlier this week. It is based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates