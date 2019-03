Rajkummar Rao happy with his global reach

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including Mental Hai Kya, Turram Khan, Imli and Made In China

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally. The actor is honoured to win 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.

"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"I have had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.

The "Stree" actor is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including "Mental Hai Kya", "Turram Khan", "Imli" and "Made In China".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates