Rajkummar Rao to be a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer trek?

Rajkummar Rao

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Rajkummar Rao will feature in a leading role in one of Karan Johar's upcoming productions. It is said to be a multi-starrer. Things are currently under the wraps as the makers plan to announce the project after the star-studded cast is in place.

Rajkummar Rao bagged 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman. The actor is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.

"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"I have had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audience is also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.

"Last year was quite special in terms of the films that I did, which also gave me the opportunity to portray diverse roles on screen. Similarly, this year too, I'm fortunate to be a part of interesting projects varied in genre. Awards make you feel special, but for me, the biggest reward is to entertain the audience. I'm grateful to the audience for always showering me with their love and support," the actor concluded.

Rao has several films lined up, which include Mental Hai Kya, Made In China, Turram Khan and Rooh Afza. But there will definitely be place in his busy date diary for KJo's film.

