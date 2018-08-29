Rajkummar Rao tries a hand at horror, with a twist of comedy

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao has portrayed versatile roles with movies like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi in his kitty and with Stree he is trying a hand at something new yet again

Rajkummar Rao is all set to treat his fans with an unusual genre of horror-comedy, with his upcoming film Stree, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The 33-year-old has portrayed versatile roles with movies like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi in his kitty and with Stree he is trying a hand at something new yet again.

"Stree is a horror comedy, one of its kind. This is kind the of genre which hasn't been explored much, in our country especially, and we have had a lot of fun making this film," said Rajkummar Rao.

Rao reminisced his stint with the horror genre, "I have done horror before, my second movie was horror, Ragini MMS, but that was pure horror. This (Stree) is a different genre." The 'City Lights' actor plays the role of a tailor in the film and Shraddha player his love interest. Apart from the lead couple, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are also a part of the film. The two will portray the role of Rao's friends.

Talking about the shooting of the film, the trio said that it was like 'a big happy family holiday'. "We all were in Chanderi for almost 40 days, and we also shot in Bhopal. Every day was like a picnic and by the end, we realised oh! We made a film as well,' exclaimed Rajkummar Rao.

The film is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman who left every man awestruck with her beauty, but only one man loved her truly. The film also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and is slated to hit the big screens on August 31.

