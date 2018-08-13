Rajnath Singh announces additional Rs 100 crore relief for Kerala

national

Rajnath Singh also approved the release of the second installment of Rs 80.25 crore in advance for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to supplement the efforts of the state government.

Rajnath Singh

Thiruvananthapuram: After meeting flood victims in Kerala and taking an aerial overview of the situation in the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced additional Rs 100 crore flood relief for the state.

"I understand the suffering of the people of Kerala due to this unprecedented crisis. Since assessment of damages will take some time, I hereby announce immediate relief of additional Rs 100 crores," he said.

Singh also approved the release of the second installment of Rs 80.25 crore in advance for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to supplement the efforts of the state government.

Earlier, after interacting with the flood victims, Rajnath assured the state government that all resources would be provided from the central government to tackle the situation.

As per latest information, 33 people have been killed and six missing in rain-related incidents in the state.

Over 1000 people, including elderly women and children, have been rescued in areas where the Indian Army's ten columns comprising more than 40 composite teams are working round the clock to ensure that the last person stranded in the floods is rescued.

Flash floods due to incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of the state. From past few days, normal life in many parts has been disrupted. The areas which were worst hit are Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki, and Mallapuram districts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever