Rajnath Singh: Govt has taken Naxals attack in Chhattisgarh very seriously

The government has taken very seriously the killing of a Doordarshan cameraperson and two policemen by Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said. DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap and Assistant Constable Mangalu were killed in the Naxal ambush in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

"The government has taken the incident very seriously. In the attack, one cameraman of Doordarshan and two policemen were killed. It was a very unfortunate and condemnable incident. I express my deep condolences to the families of the bereaved," he told reporters here.

Prasar Bharati said DD News had deployed a camera team for election coverage in Chhattisgarh which included cameraman Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma. The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada.

