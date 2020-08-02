Search

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 19:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves accordingly

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/AFP
After Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, several union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and several others took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Union Minister Amit Shah said that he has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said tweeted in Hindi, "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors." He also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves accordingly.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to the micro-blogging site to wish Shah a speedy recovery and said that Shah will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda said that he will pray to God for his speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also wished a speedy recovery to Shah. "Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee tweeted. In his tweet, Singhvi said, "Best wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah for a quick recovery and restful convalescence."

Here's how others wished a speedy recovery to Amit Shah:

India's COVID-19 crossed 17 lakhs with over 54,000 positive cases reported along with 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

