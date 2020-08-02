Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

After Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, several union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and several others took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Union Minister Amit Shah said that he has got himself admitted in a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said tweeted in Hindi, "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors." He also requested people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves accordingly.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to the micro-blogging site to wish Shah a speedy recovery and said that Shah will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda said that he will pray to God for his speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also wished a speedy recovery to Shah. "Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee tweeted. In his tweet, Singhvi said, "Best wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah for a quick recovery and restful convalescence."

Here's how others wished a speedy recovery to Amit Shah:

Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020

As Home Minister #AmitShah tested COVID 19 positive, we hope the PM and the rest of the cabinet that met three days ago take precautions and self quarantine for the welfare of the nation.



Wishing the Home Minister a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/XK9Lq8Ysur — Youth Congress (@IYC) August 2, 2020

Home minister Shri #AmitShah tested Covid positive Get Well Soon Sir. pic.twitter.com/d7y2wbIRLq — Ayush Unnikrishnan (@AyushUnnikrish1) August 2, 2020

,My Good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya union Home minister #AmitShah ji ðÂÂÂ#Covid_19 positive #Motabhai pic.twitter.com/CTxn5vjHw5 — Sheetal Gupta (@Sheetal33726615) August 2, 2020

We wish a speedy recovery for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the latest victim of Corona virus.

And hope all those who got in touch with him in week get quarantine for next 14days as per govt's guideline#AmitShah pic.twitter.com/dmQLPYAEY0 — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) August 2, 2020

India's COVID-19 crossed 17 lakhs with over 54,000 positive cases reported along with 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

