Rajpal Yadav opens up on UP's film city project: You can't be shooting amidst industrial zone's hustle-bustle

A popular choice for comic roles in Bollywood, Rajpal Yadav is not amused by the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to build the "biggest film city in India" on the Yamuna Expressway. The comedian-actor, who features in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1, points out that there are several better alternatives in his home state to lure filmmakers.

Yadav feels the chosen site is devoid of natural scenic environment. "It is a great idea, but the location is far from ideal. Apart from the Yamuna river, you will only find buildings. There is also an international airport coming up at Jewar, which is in the vicinity. You cannot be shooting amidst the hustle and bustle of a growing industrial zone."

Recently, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a 1,000 acre land to establish a film city at Gautam Buddh Nagar on the Yamuna Expressway. Citing the examples of the Film City in Mumbai, and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Yadav added that these serve as ideal places to shoot as they contain everything a filmmaker would want.



The veteran actor, who hails from Shahjahanpur suggests that the UP government instead build the film city in Pilibhit—the northern part of UP. "It is naturally scenic and its location will serve Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhandi and Nepali film industries as well. Politics cannot determine art. There is no place for political agendas in setting up a film city. It does not belong to any one person/politician, but to all those involved in the filmmaking process," says Rajpal. The actor is set to feature in Hungama 2, Bole Chudiyan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next.

